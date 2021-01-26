(The Center Square) – A day after the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reported “system interruptions” led to thousands of out-of-work residents not receiving their weekly unemployment benefits, the agency says the issue has been fixed and most should have received the funds on their cards.
"The payments initiated earlier today have been completed and claimants should now be able to see these funds on their cards this morning," OESC said in a tweet.
Some claimants might still be experiencing a problem, however, and the agency said they should report their issues through its website.
"If you haven't received payments from the Continued Assistance Act or need to report an issue with the payments you received, we encourage you to report these through the Virtual Agent on our site," OESC tweeted.
On Monday, when payments were supposed to be delivered, OESC announced the system interruptions.
“OESC is experiencing payment delays on CAA payments posting to claimants cards and accounts due to system disruptions," it said on its Facebook page. "The team is working to address the issue and we will continue to post updates as new information is available. We know many of you are awaiting CAA payments and appreciate your patience as we work to fix the issue. We are anticipating that payments will still be made today, 1/25.”