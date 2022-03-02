(The Center Square) – Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle blasted a bill its sponsor said simply clarifies the role of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, said Wednesday during a hearing of the House Judiciary Criminal Committee the intent of House Bill 3903 was to "restore proper balance to the board's duties."
“The Pardon and Parole Board’s controversial, unprecedented actions last year in the death penalty cases of Julius Jones and others exposed a major loophole in state law that threatens proper separation of powers in government,” Pfeiffer said. “Trial and appellate courts of the judicial branch, not agencies of political appointees in the executive branch, are the proper venues for appeals on legal procedure or wrongful conviction."
Jones was convicted of murder in connection with the 1999 death of an Edmond man and sentenced to death. His case drew nationwide attention as he and his family claimed he did not kill the man.
The parole board recommended Jones spend the rest of his life in prison after a hearing in November, three weeks before his execution date. Gov. Kevin Stitt sided with the board and commuted Jones' sentence to life without the possibility of parole but said in his executive order the board did not have the authority to commute the sentence.
Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, questioned the intent of the bill.
"Why are we doing this?" Lowe asked. "It's because Julius Jones was not executed."
Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, said the bill did not have the support of the American Conservative Union.
"The American Conservative Union is a strongly pro-life organization," Walke said. "We believe the government has an affirmative obligation to protect innocent life. Anything less is unconscionable, but this logic applies to a person erroneously sent to death row every bit as much as it applies to an unborn child. Legislation for closing the possibility of clemency for an innocent person on death row is neither moral nor conservative, nor is it consistent with the values of those who founded our republic."
Pfeiffer said inmates always have recourse with the courts.
"When we bring in political bodies and start condemning the values of the court, it's scary to me long-term because any court that decides guilt or innocence and has an administrative agency overturn that, it's not very long before it starts going the other way where a court says someone is innocent and an administrative body says they are guilt," Pfeiffer said.
The bill was given a "do pass" recommendation by a vote of 6-5 and now moves to the full House for consideration.