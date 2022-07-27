(The Center Square) - A newly automated distribution center in Oklahoma City will be fully operational by Monday, Jasco CEO Jason Trice and Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday.
The company spent $40 million renovating the distribution center to a state-of-the-art automated system, which is expected to expand the location’s capacity to hold up to 70% more inventory, Trice said.
“We’ve grown organically over the last 47 years to become a leading supplier of electronics, lighting products, lighting controls, and small home electrical solutions,” said Trice.
Jasco’s products have numerous applications spanning from things like mobile electronics to military hardware, according to the governor’s office. Some of Jasco’s larger customers include Walmart, Target, and Amazon. The company also partners with companies like Energizer, Disney and Marvel, said Trice.
He said the automation system would allow Jasco to consolidate other locations and create more jobs in Oklahoma.
“We’re paying third parties to store and ship our products in six different locations in three additional states so being able to expand the capacity of this facility allows us to bring that here and we will need additional people here in Oklahoma in order to handle all of that inventory and those logistics,” Trice said.
The CEO said the company is committed to not letting go of any employees as a result of automation; adding the system will provide additional bandwidth and make employees’ jobs safer.
“Instead of our team members pulling orders walking up and down the aisles logging millions of miles cumulatively every year, the state-of-the-art robots are bringing the goods to the individuals, which means they’re walking less, they’re bending less, they’re stretching less, they’re less exposed to the forklifts and other heavy equipment that’s operating in this facility,” said Trice.
The company also announced a $200,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma City to create the first Best Buy Teen Tech Center in Oklahoma.
Stitt touted the state’s business incentives, which he said allowed Oklahoma to compete very well with other states.
“I’m so proud of Oklahoma’s business-friendly attitude, our business-friendly policies that lead to great companies like this to continue to expand,” said Stitt. “They’re going to be able to consolidate some of their offices around the country right here to Oklahoma City. It’s going to create efficiency for them but also for Oklahoma it’s going to create more taxpayers and more citizens in the great state of Oklahoma.”