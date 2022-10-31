(The Center Square) - Oklahoma lawmakers and economic leaders gave the OK-to-launch to a new international aerospace company headquartered at the Oklahoma Air & Spaceport in Burns Flat.
The Premier Aerospace Center promises to bring upward of an estimated 600 jobs and $120 million in investments to the area, further propelling the Sooner State’s growing reputation as “Aerospace MRO Capital of the World,” according to Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Stitt, alongside several other local officials, made the official announcement of PAC’s arrival to the state Monday. According to the announcement, PAC has signed a business development agreement, including a long-term lease to operate at the spaceport.
The Oklahoma Air & Spaceport, a 1,100-acre aerospace industrial park licensed since 2006, is located at the Clinton-Sherman Airport and houses facilities for several other global aerospace giants like Boeing, Honda, and Kratos Defense Solutions.
Aerospace and defense is Oklahoma’s second-largest and quickest-growing economic industry sector, according to the state’s department of commerce. Currently, the industry has an economic impact of approximately $44 billion, and aerospace products are one of the state’s leading exports.
“Seeing this project come to fruition has been a goal of mine since we met with Premium Aerospace in Mexico last fall,” Stitt added. “The investments we are making in this site, and several others, will make Oklahoma a prime target for foreign investment and high-quality jobs. This announcement from PAC further solidifies Oklahoma as the aerospace MRO Capital of the World.”
PAC, whose business is remodeling and painting planes for airliners, has current plans to immediately hire approximately 30 employees as it refurbishes and expands two existing hangars and adds a third for its international operation. Once the renovation and expansion is complete, the company plans to expand its workforce to include 450 to 600 jobs.
“We were impressed by Governor Stitt’s enthusiasm and warm invitation to establish our operations in Oklahoma,” said Lucas Conde, PAC General Manager. “The infrastructure investment by the state and the Department of Commerce and the Governor’s ‘can-do’ attitude solidified our decision to make our investment in Oklahoma.”