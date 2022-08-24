(The Center Square) - U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin took more than 65% of the vote in his quest to succeed U.S. Sen Jim Inhofe.
Mullin defeated former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon in Tuesday night's runoff race. He will face Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods in November.
Inhofe announced earlier this year he would resign after 30 years in the Senate effective Jan. 3, 2023. His term expires Jan. 2, 2027.
In other races, Democrat Madison Horn defeated Jason Bollinger in a primary runoff. She will face Republican Sen. James Lankford in November. Also on the ballot are Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and independent Michael Delaney.
Education Secretary Ryan Walters defeated Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace to move forward in the race for superintendent of public instruction. Joy Hofmeister is stepping down to run for governor as a Democrat.
Walters will face Democrat Jena Nelson in November.