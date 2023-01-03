(The Center Square) - Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat was reelected to his post and House Speaker Charles McCall became the longest-tenured speaker as the Oklahoma Legislature held its organizing sessions on Monday.
McCall, R-Atoka, will begin his fourth term when lawmakers return to Oklahoma City in February.
"It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House and it is a duty that I do not take lightly," McCall said. "During my time in the House, we have worked together to lay the foundation for a stronger Oklahoma. We have made great strides toward improving government efficiency, bolstering our economy and improving education within our state, but more work remains to be done."
The House also established its rules for the upcoming session. Democrats said they were left out of the discussions.
“By leaving out every member of the Democratic Caucus out of the drafting of the rules, the Republican majority effectively silenced the voices of every Oklahoman our caucus represents," the House Democratic Caucus said in a news release. "We requested a small change so that we can work towards being a more inclusive body that respects the diversity of our state. By denying our members the opportunity for input and targeting individual members, the majority missed the opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to work together for a better Oklahoma."
Treat is beginning his fifth session as senate pro tem.
“I take this position very seriously and look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate, across the rotunda in the House and the executive branch to ensure the decisions we are making are for the benefit of Oklahomans. The Senate is ready to meet all the challenges ahead and we look forward to making our state a better place for our families, friends and loved ones to thrive.
Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, will serve as floor leader. Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, will chair the appropriations committee.