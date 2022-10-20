(The Center Square) – A fiery debate between gubernatorial candidates Joy Hofmeister and incumbent Kevin Stitt on Wednesday night volleyed between questions about smoking marijuana to an investigation into a restaurant known for its smoked meats.
Stitt challenged a moderator's statement that $17 million was overpaid to Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen that once operated four restaurants in Oklahoma's state parks.
"That's simply not true," Stitt said. "The vendor overcharged us. There's a lawsuit against that vendor. But to say that the taxpayers lost $17 million is untrue."
A report earlier this year by the Legislative Office for Fiscal Transparency found examples of excessive overspending that includes 164,903 miles in travel expenses for one month. The restaurant chain spent $11,000 for a cheese melter, but LOFT found the same manufacturer sold one for $5,500. The report led to the resignation of Jerry Winchester, the head of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.
The state is suing Swadley's and a criminal investigation is ongoing.
Stitt said his administration is transparent with the taxpayer's money.
"That's why we've built this largest savings account," Stitt said. "That's why we are holding government accountable. So yes, we will hold these vendors accountable."
Hofmeister accused Stitt of passing the buck and squandering $12 million in the Swadley deal.
"We can't even trust you with barbecue," Hofmeister said.
Stitt was on the defensive most of the evening as he faced questions about abortion and marijuana.
Oklahoma's abortion restrictions are among the strictest in the nation and don't allow exceptions for rape or incest. The governor said he would agree to those exceptions if the Legislature passes them but he also questioned Hofmeister's views on abortion.
"I'm very clear on my pro-life stance in Oklahoma and I would like to know is she going to side with the Biden party and allow abortions all the way up to the time of birth," Stitt said.
Hofmeister said Stitt has shown "no mercy" for victims of rape or incest.
"I am personally pro-life," Hofmeister said. "But I haven't walked in everyone's shows. I don't favor extremes on either side of this issue. This is a health care decision between a woman and her doctor and her faith."
Stitt issued an executive proclamation on Tuesday for a March referendum on the legalization of recreational marijuana. Hofmeister said she wasn't certain if she would support it if elected. She referred to the current legal medical marijuana industry and the foreign purchase of farmland for drug crops.
"What I'm most worried about is cleaning up the mess that's been left under Gov. Stitt's watch but under his nose," she said, referring to the currently legal medical marijuana situation. "His own appointee is helping Chinese businesses funnel drugs right here in the state. We know this is a serious crisis. Go talk to anyone in rural Oklahoma."
The governor said the first referendum was poorly-worded and admitted the situation was a "real mess."
"I heard from rural Oklahoma with all the foreign nationals buying up farmland and ranchland," Stitt said. "There's no more new licenses until we get control of this industry."
Stitt said he doesn't support recreational marijuana as it is still illegal federally.
Both candidates were asked if they had ever used marijuana. Hofmeister said, "no."
"My parents are in the room so they are going to be very disappointed by 'yes,'" Stitt said.
The debate was hosted by publication NonDoc Media and KWTV.