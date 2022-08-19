(The Center Square) - Initial claims for unemployment dropped from 3,378 to 2,557 in Oklahoma during the week ending Aug. 6, according to the state's Employment Security Commission.
Continued claims also decreased from 11,455 to 11,261, according to the OESC.
The state is focused on diversifying its economy to attract more jobs in technology, according to Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director.
"We’re seeing new opportunities for workforce growth across key sectors such as aerospace, aviation, biotech, energy and technology," Zumwalt said in a news release. "As we have seen over the past several weeks, claims numbers continue to fluctuate, so we will remain vigilant in monitoring unemployment trends to ensure we’re providing Oklahomans the services they need,”
A report from CompTIA shows Oklahoma added 485 tech jobs in the from June to July.
The OESC reported an increase of 112 in the four-week moving average for initial unemployment claims during the week ending Aug. 6. They jumped from 2687 to 2799.
The four week average for continued unemployment claims are also up from 11,211 the previous week to 11,335 the week ending Aug. 6.
The number of Oklahomans employed in nonfarm jobs increased to 1,691,100 in July from 1,687,300 in June, according to the OESC.