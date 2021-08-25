(The Center Square) – Oklahoma is quickly becoming a hot spot for the TV and film industry. SB 608, the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021, seeks to encourage more filmmakers to consider the state for their stories' backdrop.
The Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 increases the film incentive cap. Beginning this month, film and television projects can apply for production tax incentives. According to a release from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, the program offers a base rebate of up to 20% to qualified film and television productions working in Oklahoma. Eligible productions must have a minimum budget of $50,000. More rebate funds are available for productions that film in rural parts of the state and create television series or multiple movies.
Tava Sofsky, director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, told The Center Square she hopes the incentive program will bring "more sustainable jobs and economic growth for more small businesses statewide, which we hope will help diversify Oklahoma’s economy long term – resulting in Oklahoma becoming a top production hub in the U.S. for film, TV, music and tech production."
The previous Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program allowed qualifying productions a 35% rebate on qualified labor, goods and services.
Sofsky said that tripling the annual cap to $30 million annually will lead to a boost in job creation and increased business around the state.
When asked who would benefit from this program, Sofsky said, "Rural communities in Oklahoma."
"Small businesses in Oklahoma – companies that are direct support services to the film and music industry," she said, citing equipment rental houses, catering companies, costume and prop houses, transportation companies, and talent agencies. "But also indirect beneficiaries, such as hotels, restaurants, rental car companies, retail, accounting firms, insurance companies, and more."