Joy Hofmeister

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister 

 Sue Ogrocki / AP

(The Center Square) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said she would ask the state's education board for $310 million for teacher pay raises when they meet on Thursday.

The funding would give $5,000 to each of the state's 52,850 certified teachers, according to a news release from Hofmeister's office.

The average pay for Oklahoma teachers is $54,096, according to Hofmeister. Colorado has the highest teacher salaries in the region at $57,706. New Mexico and Texas also have higher teacher salaries, she said.

"In the midst of an unprecedented and worsening teacher shortage, it is imperative we look for long-term solutions to show that Oklahoma values and respects its teachers," Hofmeister said in a news release.

A survey released last week by the Oklahoma State School Board Association showed 1,019 teacher openings for the 2022-2023 school year, the highest number in nine years.

Hofmeister, who is running for governor as a Democrat against incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt, accused Stitt of ignoring "one of the state's most pressing problems" in a social media post from her campaign site.

"We need to get qualified, well-resourced teachers back in the classroom so our state has lasting economic momentum," Hofmeister said.

Stitt's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hofmeister's proposal.

Associate Editor

Kim Jarrett's career spans over 30 years with stops in radio, print and television. She has won awards from both the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.