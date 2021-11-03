(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is requesting that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin suspend COVID-19 vaccine mandates for members of the Oklahoma National Guard.
In a letter to Austin, Stitt said the mandate could jeopardize Oklahomans during an emergency.
“It is irresponsible for the federal government to place mandatory vaccine obligations on Oklahoma national guardsmen which could potentially limit the number of individuals that I can call upon to assist the state during an emergency,” Stitt wrote.
About 800 Oklahoma guardsmen have not received the COVID-19 vaccine and do not plan on being vaccinated, the governor said. That accounts for about 10% of Oklahoma’s force.
"Our state experiences regular extremes in weather that create serious challenges," Stitt wrote. "Last October, our state experienced an unprecedented ice storm which crippled Oklahoma for days. This past February, our state experienced some of the coldest temperatures on record that pushed our resources to the breaking point. Each spring, our state is always on alert to respond to the terrible impact that can occur from devastating tornadoes. It is during these challenging times that the National Guard is most needed. The National Guard is uniquely positioned to step up and attack the hardest problems during the harshest times."
In August, Austin ordered all members of the military be vaccinated against COVID-19, with exemptions for those with pre-existing medical conditions and who are advised by their doctor not to get the shots.