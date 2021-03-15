(The Center Square) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday told a national cable TV network that all of the state's schools are open after prioritizing teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Stitt last week signed a new executive order lifting most restrictions on public gatherings that were first put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"We believe in freedoms in Oklahoma," Stitt told "Fox & Friends"on Monday. "It’s not the government’s job to pick winners and losers, and that’s what I’ve been saying from the very beginning."
Stitt said Oklahoma is seeing its lowest hospitalization rates since July and has administered the sixth-most vaccines per capita in the country.