(The Center Square) - The Department of Justice is investigating Oklahoma’s mental health system and specifically how the Oklahoma City Police Department responds to behavioral health crises.
The investigation is focusing on community-based mental health services in Oklahoma County, and whether or not the state is providing them, the DOJ said in a news release Thursday. The lack of services could lead to “unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact.”
DOJ investigators are also probing the response of the Oklahoma City Police Department and 911 call center to behavioral health crises, the agency said.
The Oklahoma City Police Department was notified of the investigation Thursday morning but was not given specifics, the department said in a statement.
“We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said.
The DOJ is investigating possible violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, according to the news release.
“Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”
Oklahoma City Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon said on Twitter that more work needs to be done to make sure that those calling 911 get the appropriate care.
“It’s unfortunate and frustrating this has to be something investigated by DOJ when City Council could have been taking a more active role in appropriate responses to behavioral health crises to divert unnecessary escalation of crises and hospitalization or criminalization,’ Hamon said in her Twitter post.
The DOJ is asking anyone with information to contact the department at MentalHealth.Oklahoma@usdoj.gov.