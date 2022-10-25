(The Center Square) - The Nation's Report Card shows a significant drop in reading and math scores for Oklahoma's fourth- and eighth-grade students, putting the state below the reported national average.
Education officials blamed the dismal results on the pandemic but remain hopeful that the state's active COVID-19 education recovery plan will continue to make up for students' learning time lost.
According to a National Assessment of Education Progress report released Monday, Oklahoma schools saw an eight-point drop in math and reading scores for fourth-graders tested earlier in 2022 when compared to the previous pre-COVID results from 2019. Similarly, Oklahoma eighth grade results declined in both subjects during the same assessment period, with a seven-point drop in reading and a 13-point drop in math.
The national average also fell in both subjects for both grade levels, but at a lesser rate than Oklahoma, according to the NAEP findings. National averages show that scores for fourth-graders fell three points nationally in reading and five points in math. For eighth grade, the national average dropped in reading by three points and eight points in math.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said the results of this year's NAEP were "deeply troubling" but were similar to state assessments that have been conducted.
"The scores are evidence that students suffered significant disruptions to educational achievement as a result of the pandemic," Hofmeister added. "A full recovery will take considerable time and resources, but Oklahoma students are already turning a corner."
The Oklahoma State Department of Education is working to combat the learning loss, according to a news release. In May 2021, the OSDE released Ready Together Oklahoma: An Action Plan for Supporting Students Through the Pandemic and Beyond, investing a total of $232 million in federal pandemic relief into state education programs. The OSDE also earmarked $18 million specifically to help students in the core subjects of math and reading by beefing up tutoring programs and continued education for teachers.
Additionally, the OSDE has also launched two statewide programs that accelerate language and math proficiency for students Pre-K through sixth grade that Oklahoma schools can utilize.
"We have invested in a number of programs to help students recover from learning loss and we are counting on the state Legislature to support additional investments promoting high-quality instruction, academic recovery and student mental health in the next session and in the years to come," Hofmeister said.