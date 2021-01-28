(The Center Square) – A new organization is working to certify Oklahoma beef that was born and bred within the state's borders in an effort to encourage residents to support local businesses and farmers.
"The Oklahoma Certified Beef Act sets a definition and standard of what beef that can qualify as Oklahoma Certified Beef, giving producers an additional marketing opportunity," Morgan Vance, chief of communications at the Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, told The Center Square. "The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry is excited to see how this program can add value for Oklahoma producers, and meet the growing demand of consumers for locally produced food."
The Oklahoma Certified Beef Act went into effect on Nov. 1. "Oklahoma certified beef" is defined as any bovine product bred, born, raised and slaughtered within the state of Oklahoma.
"The creation of the Oklahoma Certified Beef Association, which was started by American Farmers and Ranchers' Cooperative (AFR), is to legitimize the program by providing affidavits and third-party verification to members, and have a group that can help ranchers market and promote Oklahoma Certified Beef," state Rep.Ty Burns, R-Oklahoma City, told The Center Square.
Beef can be purchased directly from ranchers. In addition, some restaurants and grocery stores will offer Oklahoma Certified Beef in its selection soon.
"I would anticipate that some Oklahoma beef producers who offer direct sales of beef to consumers may want their beef to carry the claim provided their beef meets the definition," Michael Kelsey, executive vice president of Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association, told The Center Square. "In these cases, those producers would hopefully realize added value to their beef by providing that information to their consumers."
Producers do not need to be a member of any association to be a part of the OCB program.
"It is important to recognize that producers who participate in claim/label programs should receive increased economic impact for participating in the program," Kelsey said. "While that may not be able to measured on a statewide basis, it can be very significant to those individual producers."