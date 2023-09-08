(The Center Square) - Oklahoma bucked a national trend of declining gas prices with a slight increase, according to data from AAA.
The average cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gasoline on Thursday is $3.53, two cents higher than last week. The price is 19 cents higher than a week ago, according to AAA.
The price for regular unleaded is $4.04 a gallon in Ellis County. It's the only county with gas prices over $4 a gallon and the highest average in the state.
Comanche County has the lowest gas price for regular unleaded fuel at $3.33 a gallon.
Gas prices across much of the country dropped, with Michigan and Wisconsin seeing a decline of seven cents, according to AAA.
“Pump prices appear to be defying the odds at the moment, despite the surge in the cost of oil,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This uneasy balancing act may last until we get beyond hurricane season and its threats to Gulf Coast oil and gas production and refining.”
Mississippi has the lowest prices at $3.28 for a gallon of regular unleaded, followed by Louisiana at $3.35. California continues to have the highest gas prices at $5.36 a gallon.
The national average cost for a gallon of gas is $3.80, down two cents from last week, according to AAA.