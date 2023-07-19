(The Center Square) - A 125-acre theme park announced Wednesday will bring more than 4,000 jobs to northeast Oklahoma, according to Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair.
American Heartland Theme Park is scheduled to open in 2026, according to a news release from the company. The theme park is part of a 1,000-acre development on Route 66 in Vinita. The company said a large RV park with cabins will open in 2025.
Plans also include a 300-room hotel and an indoor water park.
“At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination," said American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite. "The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma."
The park is a division of Branson, Missouri-based Mansion Entertainment, according to its website. The company owns the Mansion Theater in Branson.
Bergstrom said the long-term impact of the park will be "transformative."
“Tourism is already one of Oklahoma’s top industries and this project will elevate our state and this region to another level," Bergstrom said. "Since tourism is a doorway to economic development, American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will draw new businesses not only to the area nearby but also throughout the region and state."
The park will be comparable to Disneyland in size, the company said.
“American Heartland will be an anchor tourist destination on Route 66 set to attract more than two million out-of-state visitors to Oklahoma each year,” Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of sales and marketing for the Mansion Entertainment Group, American Heartland and Three Ponies, said. “The scale and quality of the development will be unlike anything else in the region, making Vinita, Oklahoma a can’t-miss destination for families around the world.”