(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said Tuesday he is taking over the defense over tribal gaming compacts after Gov. Kevin Stitt racked up $600,000 in legal fees with outside counsel.
The lawsuit stems from four tribal compacts signed by the governor in 2020. Oklahoma law states those compacts should have legislative authority, according to Drummond.
The Legislature sued the governor twice and the Oklahoma Supreme Court sided with lawmakers each time. Stitt then sought approval from the Department of Interior. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Citizen Potawatomi and Choctaw tribes sued.
Three law firms represented the state before the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia, charging a combined $600,000 in fees, according to Drummond.
Stitt's actions have damaged the state's relationship with tribes, Drummond said in a letter to the governor.
"Instead of working in partnership with tribal leaders to enact compacts that benefit all four million Oklahomans, you insist on costly legal battles that only benefit the elite law firms you hire," Drummond said. "Millions of dollars of state resources have been squandered on these futile efforts.”
Drummond said he did not take this action lightly.
"However, I see no other option because the Governor has inexplicably abrogated his constitutional duties in this case," Drummond said in the motion.
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat requested Drummond to intervene, saying Stitt's argument that federal law gives him the authority to enter into the "illegal compacts" is at odds with the notion of federalism.
"As a proud supporter and advocate of federalism, I can no longer stand by and watch Oklahoma taxpayer dollars be spent on high-dollar east coast law firms in pursuit of Governor Stitt's personal agenda at the expense of the state's interests," Treat said in a letter to Drummond. "I have taken an oath of office to defend the Constitution of the State of Oklahoma, and that includes making sure that Oklahoma's elected officials do the same."
House Speaker Charles McCall backed Drummond's decision in a letter and urged him to act in the best interest of Oklahomans.
Stitt has not commented on the action.