(The Center Square) - An Oklahoma City law firm will represent the state in litigation against companies accused of price gouging during a 2021 winter snowstorm.
Attorney Gentner Drummond said Tuesday that Foshee & Yaffe would handle the litigation against companies that increased the price of natural gas during winter storm Uri. The price gouging did not involve the state's oil and gas industry or utilities, the attorney general said.
"I was greatly impressed by the firm’s extensive experience and their demonstrated abilities to win favorable judgments on behalf of government clients,” Drummond said. “I look forward to working with them to hold accountable any bad actors and fight for Oklahoma ratepayers.”
The cost of the contract will vary, Phil Bacharach, director of communications for the attorney general, told The Center Square.
"In Oklahoma, there are statutory caps on what the attorneys can receive depending on the amount of the recovery," Bacharach said.
Ballard Spahr of Philadelphia and Paul LLP of Kansas City, Mo., also responded to Gentner's request for a proposal.
“These are three strong and impressive firms, and I appreciate the hard work that went into their proposals,” Drummond said. “I will continue insisting on an open and transparent process for any contingency fee matter.”
The February 2021 winter storm that spread across the United States caused $200 million in damage and hundreds of deaths, according to Drummond.