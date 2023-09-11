(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling for an Oct. 3 special session to discuss tax breaks and what he calls " budget transparency."
In an executive order issued Monday afternoon, the governor said he wants tax breaks to put the state on the path to zero personal income taxes.
Stitt also wants a "trigger law" to mandate that "if a state or federal court finds that some individuals, due to their race, heritage, or political classification, don’t have to pay a state tax, then no Oklahoman will have to pay the tax."
The governor did not specify why he asked for the bill in his executive order.
“We have one job – to serve and protect all four million Oklahomans,” Stitt said in a statement. “I’m calling on the Legislature to fight for Oklahomans and demand fairness and transparency in our tax system and our budget process. I am also calling on the Legislature to put Oklahoma on a path to zero income tax and give Oklahomans a much-needed tax break. If not now, when?”
The executive order calls for spending bills to be publicly available for at least three days before legislative action. Recurring and non-recurring revenue and expenses should be clearly defined, the order said.
The governor also wants lawmakers to consider banning legislative employees from "directly or indirectly attempting to influence legislative expenses outside of the legislative process."