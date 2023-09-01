(The Center Square) - More than $22 million from Oklahoma Lottery proceeds is now in the Teacher Empowerment Fund, lawmakers said Friday.
The Legislature created the fund in 2022 to give school districts money to award teachers with advanced certifications.
“These funds, combined with the raises that went into effect at the beginning of the school year, will further incentivize the highest performing teachers to stay in the classroom, which will help Oklahoma students and strengthen the profession," Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said in a news release. "I would not be where I am today without the guidance from teachers at Catoosa Public Schools who believed in me. That is why I made it a priority to get these funds into the classroom as quickly as possible."
Lawmakers designed up to $65 million of excess lottery proceeds into the fund. The incentives are based on the teacher's certification. Educators with a master certificate would receive $10,000 with a $10,000 state match, according to the news release.
Teachers in economically disadvantaged districts could also receive between $1,500 to $5,000, according to the bill.
Not all school districts are on board with the program. Tulsa World reported that seven school districts did not apply for the funds this year.
Senate Education Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, encouraged districts to apply for the funding.
“I hope this money will give superintendents the resources and flexibility to reward teachers at the local level to make decisions by giving teachers raises they need to ensure their kids are being prepared for the next phase of their lives," Pugh said.