(The Center Square) - Gas prices in Oklahoma remain below the national average but rose slightly compared to a month ago, the American Automobile Association reported.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded regular fuel in Oklahoma is $3.61, up a few cents from last week’s average of $3.57 and higher still than the statewide average a month ago – $3.20, according to AAA.
Drivers in Lawton are seeing lower prices than elsewhere at $3.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. Le Flore-Sequoyah’s average is $3.55, Oklahoma City’s is $3.60 and in Tulsa drivers are paying an average of $3.62, reported AAA.
The national average is up to $3.85 after hovering around $3.82 for approximately ten days, AAA said.
It comes as the gas demand has increased and oil prices have also increased. Crude oil prices are inching closer to the mid-$80s per barrel, threatening a rise in prices at the pump, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.
“We appear to be at a fork in the road when it comes to which direction gas prices will take – up or down,” said AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross. “The summer heat that kept people home and suppressed refinery production has eased for now, so we have to look at the cost of oil to determine if the recent price climb is ending. More expensive oil will likely lead to higher prices, so stay tuned.”
Oklahoma reached its highest recorded average price for gas in June 2022 at $4.66 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas and $5.30 for diesel.
But even the state’s highest recorded average ever doesn’t reach the height some drivers in the U.S. are paying for gas right now. The state with the most expensive gas is California, where the average is $5.09, according to AAA. Washington is the second highest at $5.01.