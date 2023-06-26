(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Senate on Monday failed to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a bill that extended tribal compacts for tobacco products.
The vote was 31-8, just one vote short of the 2/3 majority, or 32 votes, needed. Nine senators did not vote.
During the floor debate, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said that if the tribal compacts were not extended until December 2024, the state could lose $57 million in tobacco revenue.
"It goes to mental health services, it goes to the Emergency Response Systems Stabilization Fund and it goes to cancer research," Treat said. "So we are on the precipice. If we don't come to a successful resolution of extending these compacts, of adversely affecting mental health treatment, emergency response systems and cancer treatment in the state of Oklahoma to the tune of $57 million on an annual basis."
Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, said overriding the veto would violate the state's existing statutes that give the governor the authority to negotiate a tribal compact.
"The manner in which we are doing this is wrong," Dahm said. 'We can do this if we choose to do so, but we would have to amend the existing statute."
The House voted to override a separate veto of a compact dealing with motor vehicle registration revenue. The Senate has not taken up that veto.
Stitt said Monday he was pleased with the Senate decision.
"My original compact offer—to extend the compacts previously negotiated and entered by Oklahoma's Governor and tribal counterparts—is still on the table for each tribe that has reached out and remains available to those that have not yet," Stitt said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to work with them to reach an agreement."
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement he was disappointed with the vote.
"A strong majority understand the need to extend the tobacco and car tag compacts which reflect their strong support across the state," Hoskin said. "Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat promised to take the tobacco override up again, and with all the senators in attendance, we believe there are sufficient votes to override the vetoes on the tobacco and car tag compact extension bills."
The Senate voted to extend special session until the end of July and can take both bills back up then, said Alex Gerszewski, Treat's communications director.