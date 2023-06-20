(The Center Square) - Ten Oklahoma counties were declared disaster areas after storms toppled trees and downed power lines over the weekend.
Stitt, who is in France for the Paris Air Show, asked Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat to sign the order. Treat is acting governor as Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell is also out of state.
"My heart goes out to the Oklahomans impacted by last weekend's severe weather, and the many people still overcoming the aftermath of those storms," Stitt said. "The State, including the Oklahoma Department Emergency Management and Homeland Security continues to be responsive through emergency declarations, waivers, and requests to impacted areas to restore power, protect critical infrastructure and to get Oklahomans the resources they need during these trying times."
Tulsa was one of the hardest areas hit.
"With this declaration, Tulsa will be able to further assist our residents with this disaster and align resources to seek federal reimbursement," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
The early Sunday morning storm created 350,000 Oklahoma outages, with 200,000 of them fixed as of Tuesday, according to a news release from Stitt's office. Power crews from across the country are in Oklahoma to help with the cleanup.
"This State of Emergency will be key in the coming days as we continue to work with our emergency management partners across the state and at FEMA to identify damages in the impacted areas and determine whether aid may be available to assist communities," said Mark Gower, director of Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Treat said he drove through some of the damaged areas Monday.
"It was clear that people in eastern Oklahoma are struggling and need all the support the state can give them during this time," Treat said. "Impacted Oklahomans are still without power and heat indexes are exceeding triple digits."
The ten counties included in the declaration are Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Choctaw.