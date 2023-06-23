(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt encouraged the Senate not to override his veto of a compact with the tribes determining how tobacco and motor vehicle registration revenues are split.
Lawmakers agreed to extend the current compact for another year, but Stitt vetoed the bill. The House of Representatives overrode the veto earlier this month and the Senate will meet Monday for a vote.
Stitt said in a press conference Friday that the agreement was made with previous governors.
"The tribes don't want to sign that, in my opinion, or they would have already done it and they are pushing for this compact that basically takes the definition of Indian Country and after the McGirt decision, it has different consequences," Stitt said. "It means it could potentially mean 42% of our state."
The McGirt decision handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court said the Muscogee Nation's reservation was never disestablished, prohibiting state prosecutors from pursuing charges in major crimes involving American Indians on reservation land. Native American tribes have said the decision extends to collecting taxes.
Stitt referred to the case of Alicia Stroble, a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member who filed for a refund on her 2017, 2018, and 2019 state income taxes based on her employment with the tribe and her residence in Indian Country. Native Americans living in Oklahoma are exempt from paying state income taxes if they also show that they live on a formal Indian reservation, allotment or community and earn their income from sources in Indian Country.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled last year that Stroble had to pay taxes. Stroble appealed, and the case is before the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. called Stitt's statements "threats."
"He always finds some reason to justify targeting Indian tribes, whether it's canceling leases on state welcome centers operated by the tribes, attempting to repeal the Indian Education Advisory Committee or promoting bans of tribal regalia for tribal high school students...," Hoskin said in a statement. "It's good that Oklahoma's fate is not in Governor Stitt's hands."
The Senate convenes at 10 a.m. Monday to consider the veto.