(The Center Square) – As Ohio’s leaders look toward reopening the state for business amid the COVID-19 outbreak, how will they determine it is safe for Ohioans to go about their business?
The Buckeye Institute wants policymakers to outline the metrics, bench marks and criteria they are using to decide when and how Ohioans can return to work.
“Ohio’s policymakers need to publicly release the specific criteria they are using to determine when it will be safe enough for people to go back to work,” Robert Alt, president and chief executive officer of The Buckeye Institute, said in a statement. “Ohio’s leaders should also make supporting data available on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.”
“Ohio’s businesses deserve advanced notice in order to complete the reopening process safely, and workers and customers need to have confidence that they can return to their previous routines,” Alt added. “By sharing the criteria and data used to make these important determinations, policymakers will significantly increase trust and understanding, which will lead in turn to greater public confidence in the reopening process.”
The recommendations come as some Ohioans are growing weary of orders requiring them to stay at home except for essential business. This weariness has led to a growing chorus of Ohioans who want the state to reopen for business.
This week, Gov. Mike DeWine “asked each industry in the state to start putting their plans together in regard to how they would protect employees and customers when they are allowed to open up,” he said on Twitter. “There are things to learn from essential businesses that have been open and we’ve asked them to come up with best practices.”
The announcement was met with appreciation from one state lawmaker who last week urged the governor to reopen the economy.
“He will announce his plan to open up Ohio in the next few days after he has reviewed the final draft of the plan,” state Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, said in a Facebook post.
“I am glad he is working on this and I hope we can start to open up all businesses by May 1, 2020,” Brenner added. “I suspect that many places, like nursing homes, will most likely remain closed to the public for a long time to come.”
In Ohio, there are 7,791 “confirmed and probable cases” of COVID-19 and 361 “confirmed and probable” deaths.
“The sad truth is that we’ve won the battle, it appears we’ve flattened the curve, but the monster is still out there,” DeWine said on Twitter.