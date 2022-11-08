(The Center Square) – Donald Trump-backed Republican J.D. Vance wiped out an early deficit and pulled ahead late in the night Tuesday to defeat Democrat Tim Ryan to win the U.S. Senate seat for Ohio.
NBC News and the Columbus Dispatch called the race for Vance shortly before 11 p.m. with the Hillbilly Elegy author holding 53.8% of the vote to Ryan’s 46.2% with more than 86% of the vote reporting. Vance’s win keeps the seat in Republican hands after the retirement of outgoing Republican Sen. Rob Portman.
Vance spent the campaign blaming the Biden administration for what he called on his campaign website runaway inflation. He supports use of more natural gas energy as a way toward energy independence.
Vance also opposed bad trade deals and believes Biden’s immigration policies have created a crisis.
Vance won endorsements from Portman and Gov. Mike DeWine, who easily won a second term Tuesday. He was also endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, the Ohio National Federation of Independent Businesses and the NRA, among other groups.
Ryan, who ran for president in 2020 before withdrawing in late October 2019, has campaign around the state focusing on revitalizing manufacturing, developing clean energy jobs and rebuilding the middle class, according to Ballotpedia.
Ryan, who distanced himself from President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while on the campaign trail, was endorsed by more than 30 unions, including the state and federal teachers unions. He was also endorsed by current Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.