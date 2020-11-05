(The Center Square) – The University of Cincinnati plans to work with Microsoft to develop and attract tech talent to the region, according to the university’s website.
UC announced the strategic agreement that is expected to also help in collaboration on the university’s mission to grow graduates with 21st century skills.
“The University of Cincinnati is powerfully focused on nurturing the talent needed to create and lead the future,” UC President Neville G. Pinto said in a news release. “To meet the mission, we must continually advance the digital fluency and competencies of our students in tandem with the needs of the organizations that engage us.”
The hope is to drive the Cincinnati innovation district as a key center and an example of how public and private organizations can foster innovation and growth through skills initiatives. Cincinnati could become a North American hub for digital skills development and could use its blueprint to expand nationwide.
“Together, we can empower students to reach their full potential and fuel the skills and talent needed to support economic development and impact the many enterprise clients in the surrounding area,” Anthony Salcito, vice president of education for Microsoft, said.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted recently unveiled the Cincinnati Innovation District, along with a 10-year plan to create more than 15,000 STEM graduates and $2 billion in research and real estate development by JobsOhio and the state.
“We are driven to empower transformation for all – cities, organizations and individuals. The Cincinnati Innovation District, fueled by the University of Cincinnati, is a center for talent and joining with a world-class organization that is ubiquitous with digital transformation, will accelerate that vision and become a key factor in our already successful blueprint,” David J. Adams, chief information officer for UC and lead coordinator for the Cincinnati Innovation District, said.