(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to decide if the Ohio National Guard falls under federal or state control and must bargain with unions following a 2021 ruling by a federal appeals court.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that upheld a Federal Labor Relations Authority ruling that it had the right to hear disputes between the Ohio National Guard and unions because its workers are federal employees.
“I have consistently gone to court to combat federal overreach, and this case is more of the same,” Yost said. “Long story short, the FLRA can regulate federal agencies only. Neither the Ohio National Guard nor Ohio Adjutant General's Department is a federal agency. So the FLRA cannot regulate them.”
The issue began when FLRA ruled the Ohio National Guard violated federal labor law in 2016 by stopping a collective bargaining relationship with the American Federation of Government Employees union.
The Ohio National Guard appealed that decision to the 6th Circuit, which denied the guard’s request for review.
“The FLRA has jurisdiction to adjudicate the collective-bargaining dispute between the Guard and the Union and to issue an order requiring the Guard to comply,” the opinion reads. “Further, the Guard can lawfully comply with FLRA’s order.”