(The Center Square) – Two Ohio lawmakers have filed a resolution to expel indicted former Speaker of the House Larry Householder, the central figure in a federal racketeering and bribery scheme surrounding a billion-dollar nuclear energy bailout.
Reps. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, and Mark Fraizer, R-Newark, announced on Twitter their call for Householder’s removal and said support for his ouster is high among Republicans.
“Having discussed this issue with our colleagues over the last five months, it has become clear that there is significant support for expulsion within the Republican caucus,” Stewart and Fraizer said Tuesday in a joint statement. “Based on that feedback, we have begun the formal process that would provide for his expulsion, and we believe it is time to call the vote.”
Householder, R-Glendale, faces charges of racketeering, bribery and money laundering. He won reelection in November despite being stripped of his speaker role after the indictment last summer.
“The resolution speaks for itself, noting that Householder has been indicted for racketeering, bribery, and money laundering, with three of his co-defendants having already pleaded guilty to engaging in these activities with Householder. Under these circumstances, Householder should not be permitted to continue serving as a State Representative,” the joint statement said.
House speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, continues to encourage Householder to resign and said members differ on allowing the criminal proceedings to play out or whether the indictment is enough to expel Householder.
“The members of the Ohio House have had extensive conversations among themselves and some in public on whether to expel the former speaker, who is under federal indictment. There is a difference in opinion among members,” Cupp said Wednesday in a statement. “I have consistently maintained that Larry Householder should resign from the Ohio House of Representatives. The resolution filed will receive the appropriate process according to House rules.”
Householder, along with four co-conspirators, were charged 10 months ago in what federal prosecutors called the largest political corruption case in state history. Three of the six entities charged have pleaded guilty. Householder has pleaded not guilty.
Also charged were former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, lobbyist Neil Clark and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group, and John Longstreth
According to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office, the conspiracy involves more than $60 million paid to a 501-C-4 entity to pass and uphold a billion-dollar nuclear plant bailout.
The charging documents said the group conspired to launder millions of dollars in bribes through the entity Generation Now. Court documents show the enterprise received millions of dollars in exchange for Householder and the group’s help in passing House Bill 6 that saved two Ohio nuclear power plants from closing.
Longstreth admitted in his plea to organizing Generation Now for Householder, knowing it would be used to receive bribe money to further Householder’s bid for speaker of the House. Longstreth managed Generation Now bank accounts, and he said he concealed the energy company was the source of the funding.
Cespedes admitted he orchestrated payments to Generation Now, and he knew the payments were meant to help Householder politically in return for help in passing HB 6.
HB 6 created a new Ohio Clean Air Program to support nuclear energy plants and some solar power facilities. Electricity consumers were to fund the program with the surcharge that ran through 2027.
The fee, which was scheduled to begin Jan. 1, was stopped by the Ohio Supreme Court in late December. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also reached a deal with FirstEnergy to stop what would have been a $120 million windfall for the company this year based on another part of HB 6.