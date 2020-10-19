(The Center Square) – Two strikes that impacted large educational institutions in Ohio each ended in less the week.
Gahanna-Jefferson teachers ended their walkout, which began Oct. 12, following a membership vote Sunday. That followed faculty and staff at Youngstown State University ending its three-day strike Oct. 15 after reaching an agreement on a framework for a contract.
“Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools Board of Education and the Gahanna-Jefferson Teachers Association have finalized an agreement that will bring our teachers back to the classroom for our students,” Board President Beryl Brown said in a statement. “Our school district is one we all can be proud of – we will always be one pride. We are resilient, and while there are differences among us, we agree that we must provide a high-quality and equitable education for all our students."
Gahanna-Jefferson, one of the state’s 30 largest school districts, returned students online Monday. Next week, the district plans to move to a hybrid model with a combination of in-person instruction and online.
Teachers went on strike the day some students were to return to school for the first time this year. In the midst of contract talks, the union claimed the district’s plans to reopen were not safe or equitable.
The union also filed an unfair labor practice charge with the State Employment Relations Board. The district continued online classes with substitutes, non-striking district teachers and teachers from the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio.
“While we are sad that we missed four days of instructional time with our students, we cannot wait to see our kids on Monday and we are excited to do what we do best – educate our students,” Jenny Palguta, GJEA president, said in a statement. “We are also extremely appreciative of the community’s support, and we look forward to providing a safe, equitable and successful return to learning for our Gahanna family.”