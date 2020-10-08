(The Center Square) – Two Ohio communities will receive federal money to plan and create technical studies in an effort to increase transit systems.
The Federal Transit Administration recently announced Summit and Athens counties are two of 25 projects across 17 states that will share about $8.5 million in Helping Obtain Prosperity for Everyone funding. The money is given to develop ideas and projects to use transit systems as a way to better the lives of people in rural communities and areas experiencing long-term economic distress.
Each of the 25 Hope projects are in designated Opportunity Zones.
“This $8.5 million federal investment in the transportation systems of economically distressed communities will help give residents better access to jobs and vital services,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.
The Transit Authority in Summit County, which will partner with the city of Akron on its project, expects to study the potential economic impact on transit development on properties in the area. The idea is to leverage existing transit investments and create jobs and housing opportunities in areas of poverty.
It plans to study underutilized publicly owned or vacant property around existing transit.
Hocking Athens Perry Community Action will use the grant to study ways to improve access to health care and other essential services in rural and low-income areas in Athens County.
The project expects to explore options for expanding Athens Public Transit service area and scheduling. The agency will partner with CALSTART, a nonprofit, to examine scheduling software and analyze fare payment options.