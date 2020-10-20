(The Center Square) – The rest of the country now knows what most people in Ohio already know, the Buckeye State offers some of the best small-town living in the country, according to a recent report.
Two Ohio towns are among the top 20 small cities in America, according to the personal finance website WalletHub, which Tuesday released its report on the best small cities in America.
Dublin, Ohio, ranked 12th in the nation, while Mason, Ohio, came in at No. 19.
WalletHub compared more than 1,200 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000, using 43 key indicators of livability. The indicators included metrics such as housing costs, school-system quality, restaurants per capita and COVID-19 cases in the last seven days per 100,000 residents.
Upper Arlington, Ohio, ranked third in the country in terms of the highest percentage of the population with a high school diploma or higher.
Riverside, Ohio, ranked third from the bottom in fewest restaurants per capita, while North Royalton, Ohio, was fifth from last in fewest coffee shops per capita.
Sammanish, Washington, ranked as the nation’s best small town, followed by Lexington, Massachusetts. Carmel, Indiana, was third, followed by Needham, Massachusetts, and Sugar Land, Texas.
In all, four Massachusetts and three Texas cities made the top 20, while two Ohio cities and two in the state of Washington also made the list.
Southlake, Texas, ranked with the highest median annual household income at $230,700, and Oswego, Illinois, had the lowest share living in poverty at just 1.2%