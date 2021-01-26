(The Center Square) – Two of Ohio’s school choice programs ranked among the top 10 in the nation, with one being the best in terms of purchasing power, according to a study from a group focused on advancing school choice options throughout the nation.
EdChoice ranked how well private school programs are funded throughout the nation, comparing each state’s per-pupil spending to the average per-pupil spending in public schools. The rankings revealed Ohio’s Autism Scholarship Program is the best in the nation.
That program, which uses a voucher system, spends $23,844 per pupil, which is 162% of the average per pupil spending in the state’s public schools.
The program more the doubled the spending of the second-best program – Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts – which spends a little more than $10,000 per pupil.
“Note that the top two programs in this list have per-pupil spending amounts that are higher than the public school per-pupil spending in their jurisdictions,” the report said. “This is because they serve primarily or exclusively students with special needs, who tend to receive more educational funding in public schools as well.”
Ohio’s Autism Scholarship Program is the nation’s only private school choice program designed only for students with autism. It launched in 2004 and offers vouchers of up to $27,000 to students to receive private educational services.
In 2018-19, 3,789 students participated, and there were 265 service providers.
The state’s Jon Peterson Special Needs Scholarship Program ranked 10th in the nation, spending 72% of the average public per-pupil spending, $10,499 per student.
The program started in 2012 and gives vouchers to students with special needs to cover private school tuition. Nearly 6,400 Ohio students participated in the program in 2018-19, with an average voucher of nearly $10,000.
Also, the state’s Cleveland Scholarship Program ranked 38th in the nation, while Ohio’s Educational Choice Scholarship Program ranked 39th. Ohio’s Income-based Scholarship program came in at 43rd.