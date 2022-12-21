(The Center Square) – Ohioans can now fact-check for themselves the tidal wave of election truths, myths and everything in between regarding elections in the state through a new messaging platform, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced.
LaRose is calling the new digital outreach initiative using Twitter, Facebook and Instagram a way to combat misinformation on the internet.
“The abuse of the internet to manipulate public opinion is crippling confidence in our elections and eroding trust in government,” LaRose said.
LaRose has already received national attention with a New York Times article for efforts to push back against election misinformation, and Ohio was one of several states profiled by the Brookings Institute for efforts made to fight election integrity skepticism.
The program, called @VerifyOhio, is expected to be used throughout the 2023 and 2024 election cycles to answer questions and check facts. It will be, LaRose said, a “rapid response” resource during the voting period around Election Day, when he believes misinformation can be at its peak.
Aside from election information, the platform can be used to get information or ask questions regarding business startups and entrepreneurship, another key function of the secretary of state’s office.
“We owe it to Ohioans to set the record straight and counter the misinformation with facts,” LaRose said. “This is an opportunity to build confidence by hitting false claims head-on, verifying accurate information, and, most importantly, helping to educate our fellow citizens on what we do as an office, from overseeing the integrity of our elections to helping entrepreneurs start a business.”
The program is part of LaRose’s new Public Integrity Unity, previously reported by The Center Square.