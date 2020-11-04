(The Center Square) – It took until Wednesday morning and it gave Democrats a little hope through Tuesday night, but eventually Ohio showed its support for President Donald Trump.
The Associated Press called Ohio around 1 a.m. At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Trump held an 8-point lead – more than 470,000 votes – in the Buckeye State’s unofficial results. According to the secretary of state’s website, 311,519 absentee and provisional ballots were still outstanding.
“That means the president’s America First policies resonates with Ohioans,” Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken told supporters a little after midnight.
Outstanding mail-in votes postmarked by Nov. 1 have up to 10 days to arrive at county boards of election to be counted. Ohio’s official results won’t be available until Secretary of State Frank LaRose certifies the election in late November.
However, there are not enough outstanding ballots to change the presidential result in the Buckeye State.
That’s not the case in other states as the nation continues to wait for other battleground states to report vote totals. Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania have yet to be called.
In Ohio, Trump expectedly built up numbers in rural areas around the state, winning 81 of the state’s 88 counties. Also, not unexpectedly, Biden easily won Ohio’s largest counties – home to Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati – but rural Red counties became more hardened for the Trump.
The president, who carried similar counties in 2016, stretched the numbers in those areas, cutting into Biden’s early lead based mostly on votes from urban areas.
As a whole, more Ohioans voted than ever before – 5,724,120 million were cast with 15 precincts left to report. In 2008, a total of 5,773,777 were cast. A significant number of additional votes are expected to be recorded following canvassing to allow for a new record.