(The Center Square) – Three Lucas County Job and Family Services employees filed suit Thursday alleging money has been illegally removed from their paycheck and given to a union.
Penny Wilson, Theresa Fannin and Kozait Elkhatib filed their suit in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Ohio. They want the court to order their employer and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Ohio Council 8 to stop what they say are unauthorized deductions of dues.
The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group, along with the National Right to Work Federation are representing the employees.
“After learning of their First Amendment and Janus rights, Mses. Wilson, Fannin, and Elkhatib all notified their employer and the union in writing that they resigned from the union and requested that membership dues deductions stop,” said Jay R. Carson, senior litigator at The Buckeye Institute. “But as unions have done in so many other cases, AFSCME Council 8 refused to stop membership dues deductions and relied on the dues checkoff authorization card that unions have employed to disregard workers’ clear wishes. It is time for unions to start respecting workers’ wishes, and for public employers to start informing employees of their constitutional rights and stop acting as the unions’ bagman.”
The three employees also want any wages taken after they quit the union.
“AFSCME union officials decided to keep lining their pockets with money from Ms. Wilson, Ms. Fannin, and Ms. Elkhatib, instead of respecting each woman’s clear exercise of her First Amendment Janus right to stop supporting unwanted union activities,” said National Right to Work Foundation president Mark Mix. “America’s public workers should not have to file federal lawsuits to defend their Janus rights, which union officials should inform them about in the first place before taking dues.”