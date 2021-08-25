(The Center Square) – The Ohio State University used this week’s full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to mandate all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated by Nov. 15.
OSU President Kristina Johnson wrote in a letter “the university is taking this step because vaccines are the safest and most effective form of protection against COVID-19. We are focused on enhancing the health and safety of our community.”
Johnson’s announcement came shortly after the Ohio House Health Committee wrapped up a nearly five-hour long hearing Tuesday on House Bill 248, which prohibits employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated.
It also contains provisions that make school vaccine notification to parents stronger, and it would repeal a state law that requires college students to disclose whether they have been vaccinated against hepatitis B and meningitis. The bill does not end current vaccine requirements for schools.
In person testimony before the Health Committee was split evenly between supporters and opponents, while more than 1,000 witnesses in total either testified live or submitted written testimony.
Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, and the Republican majority have not indicated the next steps for HB 248. The General Assembly remains in recess until Sept. 14.
Nearly 75% of Ohio State students, faculty and staff have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the university.
Johnson said there is strong support from student, faculty, staff and university leadership for the vaccine mandate, which includes a limited set of exemptions.
Exemptions can be requested for personal, religious or medical reasons. Those receiving an exemption must complete an online course on workplace conduct to reduce the risk of transmission, submit to weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a mask indoors.
Nurses at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center demanded bargaining after the hospital announced earlier this year it would require staff to be vaccinated.
Ohio State, which became the first college or university in the state to mandate masks for nonvaccinated students, is the third-largest university in the country, ranking only behind Central Florida and Texas A&M.