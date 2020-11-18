A welcome sign hangs at the Hancock County Fair, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, near Jenera, Ohio. The Hancock County Fair was cancelled due to the coronavirus. Not many county or state fairs in the U.S. are continuing on without major changes, about 80% have been called off or drastically scaled down by eliminating carnival rides, concerts and tractor pulls, according to the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. Some are only allowing youth livestock competitions and auctions or opening for "fair food drive-thrus."