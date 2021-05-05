(The Center Square) – Groups normally on opposite sides of issues joined forces recently to defeat a ballot issue in Cincinnati that would have required an annual government commitment of at least $50 million to affordable housing.
Groups rallying against Cincinnati’s Issue 3 on Tuesday’s primary ballot included the city of Cincinnati, Republicans, Democrats, business organizations and unions. All said the plan was flawed and could cripple the city’s budget.
It failed by more than 15,000 votes, losing 73% to 27%.
Issue 3 would have changed the city’s charter to require a permanent $50 million annual contribution of taxpayer funds to a Cincinnati Affordable House Trust Fund. The money would have been used for new construction, renovation of existing units, operation costs and direct services for housing and households with certain income levels, according to Ballotpedia.
“Issue 3 would put tens of millions of taxpayer dollars in the hands of unelected, special interests. I am opposed to Issue 3 because Cincinnatians deserve leaders who are responsible and accountable to them. Not the shady special interests,” Cincinnati City Councilman Steve Goodin said before the election.
Organized labor provided most of the funding against Issue 3, the Cincinnati Business Journal reported.
Cincinnati Action for Housing Now had pushed the plan as a jobs bill and an opportunity to help low-income residents of the city.
“This plan is bold because so many of us are struggling to afford housing and make ends meet in Cincinnati," the group tweeted. "When it comes to new stadiums and luxury apartments, the city is always ready to find creative solutions. This charter amendment asks for the same creative thinking for its people and all 52 of its neighborhoods. Fifty million annually is less than 5% of the city’s full $1.1 billion budget and will create living-wage jobs, build and renovate up to 500 homes and units every year and help to stabilize neighborhoods.”