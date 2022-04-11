(The Center Square) – Farm groups throughout Ohio have watched the state commit resources to help entrepreneurs and business startups in countless industries. Now, they hope new legislation will help create a new generation of farmers.
Awaiting a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine, House Bill 95 offers a series of tax credits for selling or renting land, livestock or equipment to beginning farmers.
“While the state of Ohio has done great things for entrepreneurs in other businesses, such as the Entrepreneurial Service Provider program, the unique nature of agriculture requires a different approach,” representatives from Ohio livestock and poultry farmers testified before the House.
The legislation also requires the Department of Agriculture, and allows land grant state universities, to certify people as beginning farmers, and offers a tax credit for beginning farmers to attend a financial management program.
“Agriculture is the backbone of Ohio’s economy and with the average age of Ohio farmers at 58-years-old, we must do something to get the next generation to look at farming as a career choice,” Rep. Sue Manchester, R-Waynesfield, said. “This legislation not only gives existing farmers a financial reason to pass on their trade, but also keep agriculture strong in the state.”
Under the bill, the credit is limited to five years and allows up to $10 million for the total amount of tax credits awarded for the life of the program.
The legislation is supported by the Ohio Cattlemen's Association, Ohio Pork Council, Ohio Dairy Producers Association, Ohio Poultry Association, Ohio Sheep Improvement Association, Ohio AgriBusiness Association, Farm Credit Services of Mid-America, Nationwide and AgCredit.
There was no opponent testimony in either the House or Senate.
“Similar to other entrepreneurial startup efforts, the initial capital investments can be a significant hurdle. Unlike other businesses, there are only a finite number of tillable acres available in the state. In addition, because the equipment required to begin a viable farming operation is so expensive, it can be difficult to obtain proper financing,” the livesstock and poultry representatives said. “The combination of these challenges, coupled with the ever-present financial risk associated with weather, international trade challenges, and many others, makes agriculture a daunting business to enter. We must do all that we can to assist the next generation of beef, pork, poultry, sheep and dairy.”