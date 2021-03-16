(The Center Square) – Even though Ohio collected nearly $1.4 billion more in revenue in 2020 than it did the year before, a windfall of nearly of $17 billion is on its way thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.
How the state spends that money, however, will be key, according to The Buckeye Institute, an educational and research think tank based in Columbus.
“Ohio may soon receive an estimated $17 billion in federal aid, even though its tax receipts exceed pessimistic projections and its robust rainy day fund remains unscathed by the pandemic,” said Rea Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute.
In terms of government aid, $5.5 billion will come to the state, with another $5.4 billion going directly to Ohio local governments.
In a policy memo, How to Spend Federal Stimulus Money Wisely, Hederman outlined several areas the state should use to guide spending.
Spending projects should be temporary, with defined end dates, and transparent so taxpayers can understand and evaluate the plans, he said. The brief also outlines key areas of spending, such as business sectors disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and pandemic-related health expenses.
The brief said the state should save some money to help offset what Hederman believes will be an inevitable rise in federal taxes to pay for relief.
“As the federal aid arrives, policymakers must resist the temptation to over-spend Washington’s ‘free’ money, which isn’t really free and will ultimately require federal tax increases or spending cuts to afford the higher interest payments on the national debt,” Hederman said.
Other groups continue to express concern over continued broad assistance to state and local governments when states across the country generally brought in more tax revenue in 2020 than it did in 2019.
“Increasingly, federal proposals to provide a cash infusion for state and local governments has become a solution in search of problem” Tax Foundation Vice President of State Projects Jared Walczak wrote in a report.