(The Center Square) – While an overwhelming percentage of Ohioans believe their vote in-person vote Tuesday on election day will be counted fairly, they are split when it comes to confidence in the election process, according to a recently released report.
While more than twice as many of Ohioans voted early this year compared to 2016, 51% of Ohioans do not have faith and trust in this year’s election process. At the same time, 69% of people in the Buckeye State do trust their vote will be counted fairly and accurately when they vote in person Tuesday.
Also, 44% of Ohioans do not think elected officials care about people like them and have their best interests in mind, compared to 56% who believe officials do or sometimes do.
In terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, the overwhelming majority of those in Ohio, 66%, have no or very little confidence in the federal government to manage the crisis, while most, or 55%, put their faith in the state government or local government (50%)
The survey, commissioned by Not Free America author Mike Donovan, recently analyzed more than 1,700 terms and keywords related to government distrust to find the most government distrust search in each state. They also surveyed more than 2,000 Americans to learn more about their feelings toward government.
In Ohio, the most used google search was “deep state,” which also topped the list in 14 other states.
Despite more than half Ohioans lacking trust in the election process, the state significantly outpaced the country as a whole as 33% of Americans said they do not have faith and trust in the 2020 election process.