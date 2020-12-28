(The Center Square) – A comprehensive educational funding reform effort pushed by the Ohio General Assembly into the next legislative session would substantially reduce what economists called inequality throughout the state.
Scioto Analysis, a Central Ohio-based economic and public policy analysis firm specializing in tax and budget policy at the state and local level, surveyed 30 economists from Ohio colleges and universities. All but four agreed the plan would reduce inequality in the coming decades, but many also agreed it needed to be teamed with broader investments and smarter uses of money.
“While access to quality education is necessary for reducing in equality, it is unfortunately not sufficient,” Fadhel Kaboub, a Denison University professor, said. “Education must be coupled with investments in health, infrastructure, direct job creation and other public safety nets.”
The bill, which calls for a six-year complete phase it, could mean $2 billion more for education in Ohio. However, according to State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, actual costs remain unknown.
While the plan passed the Ohio House, Dolan and Senate Republicans resisted calls for passage by the end of the year. Instead, opting to offer funding for studies called for in the legislation that could provide more specifics on total costs.
Dolan plans to make school funding reform part of next year’s budget process.
University of Cincinnati professor Michael Jones feels how money, rather than how much money, is spent is key.
“While funding is important – how the money is spent is more important for student success than the amount of money spent,” Jones said.
The plan looks at two basic steps. First, what is the base cost to educate a student and how much can local communities pay.
The proposed base cost plan would incorporate professional development for teachers, health, safety, social and emotional needs of students, academic and athletic activities, technology, building and district operations and leadership and staff.
A key change to local funding is the new plan will base 60% of a districts local funding capacity on property values and 40% on resident income.
Also, the plan changes how community schools and voucher systems are paid. The money will go to the school educating the student, rather than the home district and then passed on.
Scioto’s panelists generally agreed more equitable funding plays a critical role in student success. Others, like the University of Toledo professor Kevin Egan, go so far as to stay funding distribution should also reflect income areas.
“All students are our future workers,” Egan said. “We should be spending more per pupil on education in the lowest income areas to equalize opportunity. Instead, we spend less. This is neither fair nor efficient.”
To read the full survey, visit https://www.sciotoanalysis.com/news/2020/12/21/ohio-economists-think-school-funding-reform-will-substantially-reduce-state-inequality