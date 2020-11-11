(The Center Square) – Ohio is home to two of the top 40 cities in the United States for veterans to live, according to a new report.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, studied the 100 largest cities across the country to find the best for helping veterans tackle the unique challenges of re-entering civilian life through things like military skill-related jobs, affordable housing and the availability of VA facilities.
Cincinnati ranked as Ohio’s best and landed at 34th in the nation. It ranked 21st in employment, 70th in economy, 39th in quality of life and 38th in health.
Columbus came in at 39th overall, ranking 53rd in employment, 21st in economy, 43rd in quality of life and 73rd in health.
Toledo was fourth in the nation for the highest percentage of military skill-related jobs and fourth in fewest homeless veterans per veteran population.
According to the report, there are more than 19.5 million veterans currently living in the United States. Unemployment and homelessness declined nationally for veterans in recent years, the unemployment rate has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country’s top city for veterans, according to the report, is Orlando, followed by Irvine, California; Tampa, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Austin, Texas.
At the same time, WalletHub released the results of its 2020 Military Money Survey, which surveyed things from how the government teaches military members financial literacy and if military members believe they should have to pay interest on debt when deployed to a war zone.
The survey found 75% of Americans agree military families experience more financial stress than the average family.
Nearly 50% of people think poor financial literacy among military personnel is a threat to national security. That number is up from 40% a year ago. Also, 74% of Americans believe the military does not do enough to teach financial literacy.
The survey also showed 46% think frontline healthcare workers should be paid more than members of the military and police officers.