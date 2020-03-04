Members of the state Senate Ways and Means Committee are weighing a series of proposed tax credits, including breaks for volunteer firefighters and new farmers in the state.
Senate Bill 159 would create income tax credits aimed at helping Ohioans who began farming within the past decade. One credit would go to new farmers who attend a financial management program, while another would benefit individuals or businesses that sell or rent farmland, livestock, buildings or equipment to new farmers.
The bill “would help the next generation of farmers get started in the agriculture industry while also providing an easier transition for established farmers looking to retire,” state Sen. Bob Peterson, R-Washington Court House, said in prepared testimony.
An estimated 24,000 taxpayers could be eligible for the break, and if approved, the bill could result in a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars for the state’s Public Library, General Revenue and Local Government funds.
Meanwhile, Senate Bill 286 would create an income tax credit of up to $500 for volunteer firefighters to buy safety or protective items they need to fight fires.
The bill “addresses a critical issue that is negatively impacting the number of volunteer firefighters, thus our safety in rural and many suburban areas of Ohio,” Sen. Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster, said in prepared testimony.
“In today’s society, it is getting harder and harder to recruit men and women to serve as volunteer firefighters,” Schaffer added. “The personal financial cost, training time, time performing their duties and the fact that many workers today accept jobs many miles from where they live have taken a toll on recruiting volunteer firefighters.”
Another measure, Senate Bill 264, would grant tax credits to businesses that help employees repay their student loans.
“The purpose of this legislation is to allow businesses to claim a nonrefundable tax credit for assisting employees with the repayment of their student loan debt,” state Sen. Sandra Williams, D-Cleveland, said in prepared testimony. “Under the bill, a business can claim a tax credit up to $1,500 per employee per calendar year when they have invested in the employee’s student loan debt.”
“The three main goals of Senate Bill 264 are to assist graduates with the increasing effects of crippling student debt, to retain and attract a highly-educated workforce, and to ensure businesses and jobs stay in Ohio,” Williams added. “Providing a tax credit to businesses that aid in the reduction of their (employees’) student debt balance is beneficial for not only the employee but also the employer.”
Another proposal, Senate Bill 273, would cap at 10 percent the amount property taxes on homes owned by longtime homeowners can increase from one year to the next. The proposal also bars local governments from placing a tax lien and foreclosing on a property for unpaid water service charges.
