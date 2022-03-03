(The Center Square) – A northeast Ohio state senator believes moving the state more rapidly into the electric vehicle industry is the way to restore the state’s once booming auto industry.
Sen. Michael Rulli, R-Salem, wants the state to take advantage of billions of dollars in investments planned by the auto industry in the electric vehicle market over the next three years by offering incentives to convert traditional plants and create a high-tech workforce.
"I’ve seen the devastating impact of auto manufacturing leaving, and I don’t want it to continue," Rulli said. "Passage of this aggressive, multi-part legislative package is critical to provide resources and innovation to Voltage Valley and the rest of Ohio to grow our auto industry for future generations."
Rulli’s package would, in part, provide $15 million to traditional automakers to move into electric vehicle manufacturing, while another $10 million would be available in education grants.
The bill, called Accelerating Ohio’s Auto Industry, also would create a public-private state task force to provide guidance on the market, and it would update regulations on charging stations.
The bill has the support of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, which said it shows the industry the state is prepared for the move to electric vehicles.
"The Ohio Chamber of Commerce stands in support of the Accelerating Ohio’s Auto Industry bill because it demonstrates to automakers that Ohio is serious about remaining a strong partner to the auto industry as it shifts to electric vehicle production," Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said. "We want Ohio to be considered for future planning, growth and development. As new businesses come and grow here, we know electric vehicle infrastructure will be a key component as they decide where to invest. We want Ohio to be part of those conversations. We look forward to working together to ensure Ohio businesses are moving forward."
General Motors was the state’s top employer in the mid-1990s but has eliminated more than 70% of its workforce since. More than 100,000 people overall were employed in industry in Ohio in 2008. That number fell to 70,000 by June 2009.
"We applaud Sen. Rulli on his comprehensive approach to support this historic industry through its technology transition and working to capture the many investments being made by electric vehicle manufacturers and its supply chain," said Guy Coviello, president and CEO of the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber. "When passed, this legislation would help to sustain and grow Ohio's economy for years to come."