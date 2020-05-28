(The Center Square) – The state Senate on Wednesday passed legislation barring state officials from changing the date of an election or closing places of worship.
Lawmakers tacked the provisions onto House Bill 272, legislation focused on courts’ jurisdictional matters. The House unanimously approved an earlier version of the bill in November.
Just hours before polls were set to open for in-person voting for the state’s March 17 primary, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton issued an order closing polls.
Gov. Mike DeWine pushed to reschedule in-person voting for June 2, but lawmakers voted to extend absentee voting by mail for the primary until April 28.
“The Senate acted today to protect our most fundamental rights: the freedom of religion and the ability to vote,” Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, said in a statement. “The Senate amendments to House Bill 272 will protect the in-person election this fall. This bill reaffirms that the time, place and manner of holding an election are set by the legislature in the Ohio Revised Code, and that only the legislature can change an election date.”
The state Senate passed the measure by a 24-8 margin. The bill now returns to the state House to consider the Senate’s amendments.
In a speech on the Senate floor, state Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Cincinnati, said the amendments, introduced “in the final hour,” should have been more thoroughly vetted in committee.
“When we have good bills, we agree and we move them forward,” Thomas said. “But to bring something in at the last minute of this magnitude with all the lack of understating of the unintended consequences of what we would be voting on, without any discussions, that makes it very difficult for me to even agree to the rest of the bill," he said.
"If you’re going to put something in without any discussions, without the democracy of hearing the yays and nays of it and then push it through, then I cannot support the bill,” Thomas added.
State Sen. Peggy Lehner, R-Kettering, also expressed concerns about the amendments and defended the decision to cancel in-person voting.
“Sometimes emergencies arise, and a true leader has to make a decision,” Lehner said. “We could at least wait for this discussion to a time that we could have it rationally, quietly, sanely and in some depth as opposed to rushing it in right now.”
The amendment centered on places of worship seemingly drew less ire from lawmakers.
“While Ohio did not close churches during the pandemic, in a number of other states the freedom to worship was unconstitutionally curtailed by overreaching governors,” Obhof said. “The legislation we passed today will ensure that such infringements cannot and will not happen in Ohio.”