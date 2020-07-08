(The Center Square) – Ohioans in seven counties must wear face coverings while in public under a new order from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).
The department issued the order following an uptick of COVID-19 cases in the seven counties – Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery and Trumbull.
The seven counties have been designated as a Red Alert Level 3 Public Health Emergency, which is below the highest level, Purple Alert Level 4. The levels are part of Ohio’s new Public Health Advisory System.
“In addition to social distancing and reducing unnecessary interactions with others, we know that wearing a mask helps protect others in the community,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement.
“It has been, and remains, a very strong recommendation that I urge all Ohioans to continue doing even if you are not in a red-alert county,” DeWine added. “In red-alert and purple-alert counties, however, we must do more to help protect citizens because the risk of spread is increasing even more.”
The new mandate starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“This order will stay in effect as long as these counties are in a red level or if they increase to the Purple Alert Level 4,” DeWine said on Twitter. “If the counties drop to a Level 2, the requirement will drop off.”
Under the order, everyone in the counties must wear masks when they are in an indoor location that is not a house, when they are outside and cannot maintain a distance of six feet from others or on public transportation.
The order does not apply to anyone who is 10 years old or younger or minors who cannot safely wear a face covering.
On Tuesday, Ohio reported 58,904 “confirmed and probable” cases of COVID-19 and 2,970 “confirmed and probable” deaths from COVID-19.
The Ohio Education Association (OEA) applauded the announcement.
“The health and safety of students, educators, education support professionals, and the wider community must be the top priorities for any school reopening plans,” OEA President Scott DiMauro said in a statement. “For schools in ... the seven ‘hot-spot’ counties where the risk of spreading the virus is greatest, requiring everyone – students and staff – to wear masks could save lives.
“The evidence from public health experts makes clear that masks are, absent a vaccine, the best method we have so far to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” DiMauro added.
Not everyone in the state welcomed the new face mask mandate.
“At the beginning of Covid-19, our Governor wanted to clear out the prisons and jails due to covid spreading because ‘we must save Ohio,’” state Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum, said in a Facebook post. “Today the Governor mandates masks in certain counties with a penalty of 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.
“The Governor is threatening law abiding citizens with jail time – when he released convicted felons earlier this year,” she added. “Give me a break. My community deserves better. Ohio deserves better.”