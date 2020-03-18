(The Center Square) – The Ohio Department of Health is ordering Ohio hospitals to postpone elective surgeries to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and first responders who may need it during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The order goes into effect at the end of business on Wednesday.
During the pandemic, Ohio may need an amount of PPE that totals the amount available nationally, the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) estimates.
“By postponing elective hospital procedures that are safe to delay, we can protect patients and providers,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release. “This will also help us preserve critically short supplies of PPE and preserve inpatient beds and other equipment for critically ill patients.”
As of Tuesday evening, there were 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 16 counties across Ohio. Of those, 17 people remain hospitalized, officials said.
The order is the latest action state leaders have taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Buckeye State. DeWine previously ordered schools to close and banned gatherings of 100 people or more.
On Monday, state officials also delayed Tuesday’s planned primary election until June 2, even as polls opened in Arizona, Florida and Illinois. The delay has prompted legal action.
“The situation today is that hospitals in #Ohio are at around 75% capacity - which is normal for this time of year,” DeWine said in a Tuesday tweet. “So, we can safely surge another 25% without doing anything extraordinary at all.”
Added DeWine: “Ohio’s hospitals have plans in place for addressing a bigger surge. We are prepared.”
The OHA has developed guidelines for healthcare providers to manage nonessential surgeries and procedures in the state.
Under the order, hospitals must delay procedures unless there is a threat to the patient’s life or of “permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system,” according to a news release. The order also gives exclusions if there is a risk of “metastasis or progression of staging” or of “rapidly worsening to severe symptoms.”
To preserve PPE, only those essential to a surgery or procedure will be allowed in an area where PPE is required. Additionally, providers must establish “an internal governance structure to ensure the principles outlined above are followed,” according to a news release.
During a Tuesday press briefing, President Donald Trump praised DeWine’s job so far in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Well, the governor of Ohio is doing a great job,” the president said, adding that DeWine is “definitely somebody that knows what he’s doing.”